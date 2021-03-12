Cunard to offer UK sailings as international voyages are cancelled

Cunard has confirmed it will offer a series of UK voyages on Queen Elizabeth this year, providing a unique staycation opportunity for British guests.

More details will be revealed later this month.

Sailings will be from Cunard’s home port of Southampton and will be in UK coastal waters as well as simply seeking out the very best of the summer sunshine.

These new UK staycation voyages will replace a number of international sailings that unfortunately will be cancelled due to the current environment.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “With the UK government confirming that domestic travel is close on the horizon, we are introducing a series of exciting, shorter duration holidays for Brits looking for the perfect staycation in Cunard luxury this summer.

“These will be sailings from Southampton, for UK residents, around the UK and will make the very most of the summer sunshine.

“However, with international travel restrictions still in place, we unfortunately need to cancel a number of departures.

“We know how much everyone is desperately looking forward to longed-for holidays overseas, so to all affected by this news, I am sincerely sorry for the disappointment this will cause.”

Sailings on Queen Victoria are now cancelled for departures up to and including August 27th.

Queen Elizabeth’s summer Mediterranean fly cruise season and all departures up to and including October 11th, are also cancelled.

Queen Mary 2’s current programme is affected by a number of factors and all departures up to and including November 12th are cancelled.