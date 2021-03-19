Princess Cruises latest to launch UK sailings this summer

Princess Cruises has revealed details of a series of short breaks and week-long cruises aboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess sailing from the UK this summer.

Scheduled to sail from Southampton around the UK coast, the all-inclusive trips on sale next Wednesday.

Regal Princess will offer 14 UK voyages running from July 31st through to September 23rd.

Sky Princess will offer eight UK cruises, running from August 30th through to September 28th.

Regal Princess and Sky Princess will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

These ‘Summer Seacations’ will feature many of the signature onboard experiences enjoyed on a Princess holiday.

A variety of entertainment will be on offer including award-winning production shows in the Princess Theatre, Movies Under the Stars, celebrity guest speakers and live musical performances, such as the resident trio in our signature live jazz venue, Take Five.

Relaxation and leisure facilities such as fitness classes, swimming pools and spa treatments will also be available.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president UK and Europe, said, “We share in our guests’ excitement today as we unveil the details for our new Summer Seacations.

“With Princess Cruises, the ship is also the destination.

“Guests can make the most of our multiple dining options, order food and drink poolside, using the MedallionClass app, that can be delivered to you, and enjoy fantastic entertainment both day and night.

Princess Cruises added, given the “advanced progress” of the UK vaccination programme, these sailings on Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only.