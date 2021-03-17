P&O Cruises to offer UK sailings this summer

After cancelling much of its summer season, P&O Cruises has confirmed the details of a series of short breaks on flagship Britannia and week-long cruises on new ship Iona.

The trips will depart from Southampton between June and September, sailing around the UK coast.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “Given recent announcements we have every hope that our guests will be able to enjoy a holiday this summer.

“After the stresses and challenges of the past year everyone certainly deserves a treat, and this series of cruises will provide memorable and much needed UK getaways.

“While there is still uncertainty about holidays abroad this summer, we are delighted to be able to offer our guests the ultimate escape here in the UK with the reassurance that we will take care of everything.

“Also, we really will look at the weather forecast each cruise and aim to take our ships where it is warm and sunny.”

Setting sail from Southampton guests will be able to enjoy the ultimate British break on Britannia and Iona – gourmet dining and poolside bites; cocktails and coffees; shopping, spas, shows and endless sea views.

Britannia will offer three- and four-night breaks and one six-night holiday running from June 27th through to September 19th.

Iona offers seven-night itineraries running from August 7th September 18th.

Given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination programme, and strong expressed preference on the part of our guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises, these sailings on Britannia and Iona will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only.

The line will offer vaccinated passengers trips on Britannia and Iona from Southampton