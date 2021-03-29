MSC Virtuosa to make UK debut this summer

MSC Cruises has revealed details of the short breaks and week-long summer sailings it will offer around the British Isles this summer from Southampton.

Starting from May 20th, MSC Virtuosa - the line’s recently delivered and newest flagship - will be deployed to the UK for her inaugural season.

She will replace MSC Magnifica and spend summer operating this special range of sailings to some of the most popular ports in the UK such as Portland, Liverpool, Greenock and Belfast.

All operations will be conducted in accordance with relevant government requirements and will see the implementation of MSC Cruises’ industry-leading health and safety protocol.

The sailings are available to UK residents only, both vaccinated and unvaccinated at the present time.

Sales open for these cruises on Thursday.

MSC joins Princess Cruises, Cunard and P&O Cruises offering trips around the UK this summer.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “Following our recent announcement that we intend to offer cruises in the UK we have been overwhelmed by the response from MSC Cruises customers and avid cruisers eager to get back on board and experience a cruise with us this summer.

“I am personally very proud to be able to bring our newest ship MSC Virtuosa to the UK so that our valued British guests are the first to officially come on board and the first to experience this incredible next generation ship.”

MSC Virtuosa will initially operate six mini-cruises that with embarkation in Southampton will include a stop in Portland.

These will be followed by a series of seven-night sailings providing embarkation also in the ports of Liverpool and Greenock, giving holidaymakers across the UK the option to easily escape on holiday with minimal travel.

From June 12th, holidaymakers can join seven-night sailings that will include stops in Portland and the cultural city of Belfast and offer multiple ports of embarkation including Liverpool and Greenock, close to Glasgow.