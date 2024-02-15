Ryanair Forges New 6-Year Ground Handling Alliance with Skytanking Aviation Services

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, announced a new ground handling partnership with Skytanking Aviation Services, effective from April 2024. This partnership will see the leading aviation services provider support Ryanair’s growing operation with ground handling services across key airports, such as Eindhoven.

As Europe’s No.1 airline, operating over 3,600 daily flights carrying over 183.5m passengers p.a., Ryanair requires efficient and cost-effective ground handling services that support the airline’s industry leading on time performance.

Ryanair’s Deputy Director Ground Operations, Tom Kelly said:

“Ryanair is delighted to announce our new ground handling partnership with Skytanking. This initial 6-year deal will ensure that Ryanair can continue to deliver its industry-leading turnaround times, a vital part in keeping our fares low for our customers. We look forward to working with Skytanking and developing the partnership further in the years to come in the UK, the Netherlands and right across Europe”.

Skytanking Aviation Services General Manager – Ground Handling, Craig Denmark said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The entire Skytanking Aviation Services team is excited to grow our service portfolio with Ryanair. As we continue to diversify our services and expand our ground handling footprint, our focus is on delivering exactly what Ryanair and its customers require, and that is a safe, professional, and on-time operation. With this alignment, we are confident that this will be a successful partnership.”