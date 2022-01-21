Zambia president celebrates national day at Expo 2020

The president of Zambia joined national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai earlier, sharing bold aspirations for the future of the country and welcoming the opportunity to connect and cooperate with the global community.

Hakainde Hichilema was welcomed by sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, United Arab Emirates’ minister of tolerance and coexistence and commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Hichilema said: “We are inspired by the UAE and how it evolved over the years to become the extraordinary place it is today.

“Extraordinary leadership is certainly at the heart of the actualisation of a bold vision.

“We applaud the leadership of the UAE and appreciate the extraordinary lengths taken to host this Expo at one of the most challenging times in human history.”

Hichilema highlighted the enormous potential of Zambia in the fields of agriculture, tourism and hospitality and green energy, saying the country was “on the verge of a renewable energy revolution” that will be powered by its vast availability of land, sun, wind, rivers and waterfalls.

Later, Hichilema discussed his hopes to move forward in partnership with the UAE in supplying the global renewable energy sector with solar, hydro and wind energy, and moving towards a more sustainable world.

The Zambia pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, takes visitors on a journey from ancient times all the way into the future, exploring the cultural heritage and economic potential of the country through stunning visualisations of its natural resources, including the incredible Victoria Falls, as well as displays of drama, dances, rituals and ceremonies.