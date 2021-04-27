Ryanair launches new battle against online travel agencies

Ryanair has launched a new Price Checker tool, which the low-cost carrier says will help protect customers against unscrupulous online travel agencies.

At the same time, the airline has revealed a new Verified Seal to prevent overcharging.

The Price Checker will allow customers who booked through an online travel agent to check the amount paid to Ryanair for their booking against the amount charged by the online travel agent.

It is hoped customers will be able to clearly see where online travel agents that do not have authorisation to sell flights have added a mark-up.

Ryanair added the Verified Seal would guarantee customers are booking directly on Ryanair website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers should always check the website they are booking on to see if it displays the Verified Seal, and if it does not, they should be aware that they are booking through an unauthorised seller of flights.

Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are pleased to launch our new Price Checker and Verified Seal on the Ryanair website and app.

These two new features will help customers avoid the pitfalls of booking with online travel agents, who may overcharge, provide incorrect customers information and prevent Ryanair from dealing directly with the passenger.

“Ryanair has no commercial agreements with online travel agencies to sell Ryanair flights.

“We advise our customers to always book directly through the Ryanair website and Ryanair app where they will have access to the lowest fares and direct customer care.”