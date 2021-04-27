Red Sea Development Company secures green finding in Saudi

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has closed a SAR14.1 billion (US$3.8 billion) term loan and revolving credit facility with four Saudi banks.

Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank acted as mandated lead arrangers.

HSBC served as green loan coordinator on the transaction.

The financing is the first Riyal-denominated credit facility to receive Green Financing accreditation.

“The scale of this project is unmatched anywhere in the world and we are setting new standards in regenerative tourism at every turn.

“By applying a unique approach to design, utilising more sustainable methods of construction and using ground-breaking technology, we are not only reducing our impact on the environment but helping to deliver on our commitment to achieve a 30 per cent net conservation benefit by 2040.

“It is this pioneering approach that has helped us secure the first ever Riyal-denominated Green Finance credit facility,” said John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC.

The Green Financing accreditation is governed by a Green Financing Framework aligned with the Green Bond Principles (2018) and Green Loan Principles (2020) set out by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and the Loan Market Association’s (LMA) respectively.

The framework enables TRSDC to issue green loans and other green financial instruments and allows TRSDC to identify, select, manage and report on eligible projects and assets in line with principles.

“We aim to lead the international luxury tourism industry’s transformation into a more sustainable model, including environmental and social sustainability.

“This Green Finance classification is the latest proof that we are setting new standards in ecotourism and showing the industry that things can be done in a different way both here in the Kingdom, and globally,” said Pagano.

The Red Sea Project has already passed significant milestones and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and the first hotels will open.

Phase one, which includes 16 hotels in total, will complete in 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, the Red Sea Project will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities.