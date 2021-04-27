Qatar Airways to launch Abidjan flights in June

Qatar Airways will operate three weekly flights to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire via Accra from June 16th.

The route becomes the fourth new destination in Africa announced by the national carrier of the state of Qatar since the start of the pandemic.

The Abidjan service will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in business class and 232 in economy.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “At Qatar Airways, we remain committed to the African market, expanding our network across the continent and offering seamless connectivity to the largest network of destinations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

“We are thankful to the Côte d’Ivoire government for their support to launch these flights, providing an opportunity to reunite family and friends with their loved ones across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to working closely with our partners in Côte d’Ivoire to steadily grow this route and support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region.”

The airline has also added seven new destinations in the past 12 months including San Francisco and Seattle in the US, Abuja, Accra and Luanda in Africa, as well as Brisbane and Cebu in Asia Pacific.

The airline also recently announced that it will resume services to Khartoum, Sudan, with four weekly flights starting May 11th.