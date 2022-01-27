Wynn Resorts signs on for huge Ras al Khaimah project

Marjan, RAK Hospitality and Wynn Resorts have announced a multi-billion-dollar integrated resort development on the man-made Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The Al Marjan Island, already a leading tourism destination, is only 15 minutes from the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and 45 minutes from the Dubai International Airport.

Comprising four islands, Al Marjan Island welcomes visitors with over 7.8 kilometres of sparkling beaches and 23 kilometres of waterfront in addition to world-class hotels and residential developments.

Al Marjan Island spans an area of 2.7 million sqm of reclaimed land extending into the Arabian Gulf.

The new integrated resort on one of the exclusive islands, which covers an area of almost 250,000 sqm, will offer a pristine setting with spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf as well as sandy beaches and a marina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development is the first beach resort being developed by Wynn Resorts globally.

The current scope includes a circa 1,000 room hotel, high-end shopping mall, a state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than ten restaurants and lounges, a wide array of entertainment choices, a gaming area, and other amenities.

Craig Billings, newly appointed chief executive of Wynn Resorts, said: “Al Marjan Island is a pristine setting and an ideal greenfield location for us to create the one-of-a-kind guest experiences for which Wynn Resorts is renown.

“The region offers tremendous potential for the hospitality and tourism industry, and we are excited about the prospect of developing an integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah.”

The new resort is in the initial stages of design and development and will be applying for an integrated resort licence from Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.