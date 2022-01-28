Kiwi street art to take centre stage at Expo 2020

Five Kiwi artists have joined forces at Expo 2020 Dubai to paint a 20-metre mural that reflects New Zealand’s vibrant street art in the lead up to the country’s National Day celebrations on January 31st.

Top street artists Eva Fuemana, John Crouch and brothers Kairau and Earnest Bradley will join Dubai-based artist Gary Yong at Al Forsan park to complete the artwork over the course of five days, with the sessions set to the sounds of South Pacific hip-hop pioneer, DJ Sir-Vere.

The artists will work on the mural between 10:00-14:00 and 17:00-19:00 daily until the end of the month, and guests are invited to see it take shape.

The artwork is part of New Zealand’s culture and entertainment programme, curated by creative powerhouse Parris Goebel for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Street art is a large part of New Zealand’s culture, and the piece will reflect the country’s theme of ‘Care for People and Place.’