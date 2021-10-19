Rodriguez to step down from Marriott after two decades

Marriott International has confirmed global chief human resources officer, David Rodriguez, will step down from his role at the end of October.

He will retire at the end of 2021 after a distinguished 23-year career with the company.

The company also announced that long-time Marriott human resources executive, Ty Breland, has been named to succeed Rodriguez.

“David’s impact on Marriott – our business, our associates and our culture – has been significant,” said Anthony Capuano, chief executive, Marriott International.

“He has partnered with our company’s leaders to take Marriott to new heights, always with a focus on the heart of our business – our people.”

Rodriguez began his career at Marriott in 1998 as a senior vice president, human resources, where he played a key role in creating the talent and organisational capabilities to fuel Marriott’s international expansion.

In 2003, he was appointed executive vice president with responsibility for corporate HR as well as for the human resources function for North America lodging.

Rodriguez was named a corporate officer in 2000, and in 2006, he was named to his current role leading Marriott’s global talent strategy.

Breland has been named executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective at the end of October.

A 17-year Marriott veteran, Breland has held a number of senior roles with the company spanning corporate and continent responsibilities.