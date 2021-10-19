Aer Lingus partners with British Airways Holidays

Aer Lingus has partnered with British Airways Holidays to enable UK customers to book a complete package holiday with the Irish flag carrier.

Both Aer Lingus and British Airways are owned by International Airlines Group.

Customers will be able to book great holiday packages in Barbados, Orlando or New York and fly direct from Manchester Airport with Aer Lingus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aer Lingus’ new routes from Manchester Airport, include services to Barbados from October 20th, New York JFK from December 1st and Orlando from December 11th.

Susanne Carberry, chief customer officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce a partnership between Aer Lingus and British Airways Holidays, offering holidaymakers across the north of England convenience when booking trips to our new non-stop routes to the US and Caribbean from Manchester airport.

“British Airways holidays offers choice all in one place, making sure customers can plan their holidays with ease.

“We believe our transatlantic offering is the best in the marketplace comprising both business and economy cabins and we look forward to welcoming customers on board this summer!”