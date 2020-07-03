Ryanair pilots agree pay cut to minimise job losses

Ryanair has welcomed a decision by pilots’ union Balpa to accept a four year pay deal for its members in the UK.

The contract will see UK-based pilots of the low-cost carrier take a 20 per cent pay cut, to be resorted over period.

Pilots will also see with productivity improvements on rosters, new flexible working patterns and reduced annual leave to minimise job losses.

This agreement gives Ryanair a framework to flex its operation during the Covid-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead, the carrier said.

Some 96 per cent of UK-based Ryanair pilots agreed the deal, on a turnout of 90 per cent.

Ryanair chief executive, Eddie Wilson, said: “The strength of this vote demonstrates the commitment from our pilots in the UK to work with Ryanair as we work our way through this crisis over the next number of years.”