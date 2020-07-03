Aida Cruises extends cancellations to September

Aida Cruises has announced it will extend its pause of operations until August 31st.

The Carnival Corporation-owned line confirmed last month it would cancel all North American sailings in 2020, with a number of European departures now axed.

The move does not apply to individual departures from AIDAprima, AIDAperla and AIDAdiva, the line added.

“Aida Cruises is in close and constant contact with all of the relevant authorities discussing the brand’s interest in restarting cruise vacations, when the time is right, under adapted conditions and in full compliance with all sanitization and hygiene standards and protocols for physical distancing,” explained a statement.

All guests whose trip cannot take place as originally scheduled will be informed immediately.