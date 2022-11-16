Emilia Romagna Golf awarded for the fourth time as “Best Inbound Golf Tour Operator 2022” (best Italian incoming golf operator in 2022), yesterday, Tuesday 15 November at the 9th edition of the “World Golf Awards” in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates , the prestigious awards reserved for the best international golf tourism operators .

A similar prize was awarded to the Consortium on the occasion of the 2015, 2018 and 2020 editions - The club which brings together the 24 regional golf courses with tourist value, produces 10% of the national related activities with 37 thousand foreign green fees (70 thousand overnight stays) and about 40 million euros of related activities for the area. The Regional Councilor for Tourism Corsini: “A prestigious recognition that qualifies our golf offer in the eyes of the world for its high quality, professionalism and organization” .

Source:https://www.ravennanotizie.it