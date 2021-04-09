Roach departs Barbados Tourism Marketing after two decades

Barbados Tourism Marketing is bidding farewell to global head of markets and temporary chief executive, Petra Roach.

After nearly two decades with the organisation, the industry veteran is leaving to take up a new opportunity with the Grenada Tourist Board later this year.

In a statement from the board, Barbados Tourism Marketing chairman, Roseanne Myers, thanked Roach for her notable contribution to the local tourism industry over the years.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff we say a sincere thank you to Petra Roach for her years of service and leadership,” Myers said.

“She has been a tremendous asset to Barbados for two decades and her contribution to the growth and development of tourism sector has been outstanding.”

Roach’s tenure with the Barbados tourism authorities began in 2002 with the then Barbados Tourism Authority, where she worked with the United Kingdom team as vice-president.

Following a brief stint as interim chief executive in 2014 during the company’s transition period to Barbados Tourism Marketing, she would then make her mark as director for the United States in 2015, before assuming the role of global head of markets in 2019.

She has held the post of interim chief executive since last year November.

In a personal statement, Roach thanked Barbados Tourism Marketing, adding: “I wish brand Barbados well because it’s been a great experience that has helped me hone my skills.”

In order to affect a seamless transition over the next few critical months, current UK director, Cheryl Carter, will act as head of global markets.

The board, with a new commercially focused marketing mandate, will be expediting its recruitment of a chief executive.