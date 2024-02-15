Barbados Announces Plans to Host Inaugural Event During Legends Tour

Barbados is poised to welcome a thrilling addition to its golfing calendar with the inaugural ‘Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam’ this year.

Scheduled to unfold from May 3rd to 5th, this prestigious tournament promises to draw esteemed golfers and their families to the picturesque Apes Hill Barbados, under the stewardship of golf legend, Ian Woosnam, the 1991 Masters Champion.

During Tuesday’s launch event, which took place at Apes Hill Barbados, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) announced that they were principal sponsors for the event.

Craig Hinds, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the BTMI, said the organisation was proud to align itself with this esteemed tournament.

“It is fitting that the Legends Tour will unfold against the stunning backdrop of Apes Hill, one of Barbados’ top golf courses. The Legends Tour, an integral part of the esteemed European Tour Group, has chosen Barbados as the stage for this inaugural event in May. This is not merely a golf tournament; it is an opportunity for Barbados to showcase its allure to affluent individuals, hailing from North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa,” he said.

Jody Addison, Director of Golf at Apes Hill, confirmed that the venue was fully equipped to welcome top-tier golfers from around the world, such as Michael Campbell, the distinguished 2005 US Open Champion celebrated for his remarkable two-stroke triumph over Tiger Woods.

Executive Chairman of Apes Hill Barbados, Sunil Chatrani, revealed that the team at Apes Hill set out to create a course that both world-class players and amateurs would want to experience time and time again.

“That is why hosting an event on the Legends Tour is a hugely exciting step for us, and we look forward to welcoming iconic players of Ian’s calibre to play our golf course this spring,” said Chatrani.

Barbados Legends – an inaugural event

With golf icon and Apes Hill Ambassador, Ian Woosnam at the forefront, the tournament will see an array of golfing greats tackle one of the sport’s most acclaimed new courses – a picturesque par-72 layout that reopened in 2022 following a major redesign by legendary course architect Ron Kirby.

Phil Harrison, CEO of the Legends Tour, said, “The Caribbean has been high on our list since rebranding as the Legends Tour in 2020, and we are delighted to have agreed to host a tournament on this stunning new golf course.”

The event is one of the first stops on a record-breaking schedule for the Legends Tour in 2024 – much of which is still to be fully unveiled. Aside from the competitive action, there will be a unique ‘Legends Experience’, which gives passionate golf fans the opportunity to tee off alongside their heroes in tournament play in front of the TV cameras and crowds, as well as two pro-am tournaments on May 1st and 2nd.

“It is an honour to welcome the Legends Tour to Barbados and an even greater honour to host an event at Apes Hill Barbados as an ambassador for the resort. It will be great to welcome the guys back to Barbados after 15 years. The course is simply breath-taking, serving up a series of stunning holes with views over the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Knowing many of the players on the Tour, I can say first-hand how much they will love the course and it promises to be one of the most anticipated tournaments on the Legends Tour schedule for 2024,” said golf legend, Ian Woosnam.

Positioning Barbados as a Golf Destination

The BTMI continues to work to showcase the diverse aspects that destination Barbados has to offer. The strategic timing of this tournament aligns with the organisation’s vision to attract high-net-worth individuals from the United Kingdom and the United States, two key markets where Barbados has enjoyed robust visitation.

In addition to this event, the BTMI has partnered with PGA TOUR as the Official Tourism Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.

“The Legends Tour, coupled with our partnership with the PGA TOUR, serves as a beacon, illuminating Barbados as an investable destination. It showcases not just the excellence of our golf courses but also the warmth of our hospitality and the richness of our culture,” said Acting CEO, BTMI, Craig Hinds.

Hinds emphasized that the international attention garnered by events of this magnitude will undoubtedly attract investors and further elevate Barbados’ reputation as a top-tier destination.