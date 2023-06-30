Barbados tourism delegation build links with Ireland

Barbados and Ireland continue to forge tourism links with a delegation of Barbados Tourism Marketing (BTMI) officials meeting airline partner Aer Lingus.

Cheryl Carter from BTMI welcomed the group and airline partner Aer Lingus, represented at the special reception by Bill Byrne and Jenny Rafter.

Cheryl introduced the delegation that travelled from Barbados, including the new Minister of Tourism and International Transport of Barbados, The Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, plus Francine Blackman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Tourism and International Transport, and BTMI Chairman, Shelly Williams and Dr. Jens Thraenhart, CEO.

Minister Gooding-Edghill then took to the podium, advising how this was his first visit to Ireland. He took the opportunity to thank Aer Lingus for its belief in Barbados: Aer Lingus is now flying there 3 times per week via Manchester.

He said how BTMI will continue to support the Irish travel trade to ensure growth, whilst also highlighting the need for a direct flight between the two nations. He hopes that an increase in passengers will lead to this change.

He also highlighted that the upgrading of facilities and hotels is a priority for Barbados as the Caribbean nation continues to promote itself as a year-round destination.

BTMI is currently nominated as 'Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board 2023' in World Travel Awards.













