Rixos Hurghada Makadi Bay scheduled to open ahead of summer 2020

Rixos Hotels has marked a major milestone in its Middle East expansion strategy after signing an agreement to manage its largest all-inclusive luxury resort on the Red Sea coast of Egypt.

Since Accor acquired a 50 per cent stake in the company, Rixos has identified opportunities including partnering with the Eastern Company for Investment and Touristic Development to takeover and renovate an existing beachfront property.

Scheduled for completion in 2020, it will be re-launched as the Rixos Hurghada Makadi Bay – a 1,636-key mega resort.

The stand-out property will boast a stunning location in a secluded bay on the Red Sea, just south of Hurghada - a hotspot for scuba diving, family getaways and golf breaks.

Resort highlights will include individual villas, an extensive indoor and outdoor spa, fitness facilities, kids clubs, a waterpark, beach lounge, large conference centre, wide-ranging food and beverage options and an expansive entertainment area with an amphitheatre.

It is expected to become the preferred destination for discerning travellers and corporate group business from key source markets such as Europe and the CIS.

“This marks a pivotal moment in the growth story of our brand, bringing to market our largest resort globally and offering our most comprehensive range of facilities and unique and dynamic entertainment experiences yet,” said Fettah Tamince, founder and chairman of Rixos Hotels.

“We are delighted to partner with the Eastern Company for Investment and Touristic Development to launch this flagship project, which will set a new benchmark for luxury all-inclusive all-exclusive resorts in Egypt and the wider Middle East.”

Rixos Hurghada Makadi Bay represents the first project of its kind since Accor joined forces with Rixos in 2017, strengthening the brand’s footprint to four resorts in Egypt where its already operates properties in Alamein and Sharm El Sheikh and eight across the Middle East.

Mahmoud El-Sayed Moussa El-Sharkawy, chief executive, Eastern Company for Investment and Touristic Development, added: “Our vision is to transform Makadi Bay into the leading leisure and entertainment destination on the Red Sea and in this respect, the Rixos brand, with its successful one-of-a-kind hospitality concept and proven expertise operating in Egypt’s resort market, makes strategic sense.

“It’s the perfect fit.”

The renovation plan of the existing development in Makadi Bay will be phased in two stages, each spanning a year, with phase one already underway and including the addition of wings and facilities to uplift the hotel in line with Rixos brand standards.

“This unique takeover opportunity strengthens the Rixos offering in Egypt’s Red Sea Riviera and highlights the strong collaboration Accor has established with Rixos team to develop the brand regionally and globally,” said Mark Willis, chief executive, Accor Middle East & Africa.

“We would like to thank all the parties involved in this landmark project, which offers the right mix of elements in terms of scale of inventory and facilities to embody the Rixos business model and to boost awareness of its exclusive luxury offering in key regional and global markets.”

Phase two of the renovation plan will start as soon as the property opens its doors and will include a 23,000-sqm water park, as well as upgrades to the remaining hotel inventory.

More Information

Established in 2000, Rixos Hotels is a Turkey-based luxury brand with a global portfolio of 25 hotels in seven countries, 17 of which are operated as waterfront resorts and welcomes more than one million guest annually.

The chain embodies traditional Turkish hospitality and features unique health treatment clubs and entertainment experiences for guests of all ages.

Rixos has been voted Turkey’s Leading Hospitality Development Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.