Major upgrade to Fleckalmbahn lift, Kitzbühel

Substantial work is currently underway to upgrade Kitzbühel’s 35-year-old Fleckalmbahn lift.

The €27.5 million project will see bigger, faster and more comfortable cabins coming in to use this December.

The new lift will have spacious, ten passenger cabins that travel at 70 kilometres per hour up the slopes, compared to the old six passenger cabins travelling at 40 kilometres per hour.

Capacity will increase from 2,400 to 2,590 passengers per hour and annual energy consumption will drop dramatically by 75,000 kWh.

Kitzbühel is set the heart of the Austrian Alps and is easily accessible from Innsbruck, Salzburg and Munich airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benefiting from direct flights from London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Manchester, the town is the perfect base of UK holidaymakers wanting to get active in the Alps and for those wanting to explore the entire region at any time of year.

Situated at an altitude of between 800–2,000 metres, Kitzbühel has a rich history dating back to the 12th century and enjoys stunning mountain views and a traditional Austrian feel with boutique hotels, independent shops and period architecture.

The winter sports season in Kitzbühel is a long one, with more than 200 days of skiing to enjoy from October to April.

World Ski Awards

This winter, A-ROSA Kitzbühel will also play host to the seventh annual World Ski Awards.

The event is the only global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in ski tourism, and its annual three-day event is the only time that the international leaders of the industry come together to exchange local knowledge, innovations and principles of best practice on a global stage.

Voting for the event, which will take place from November 22nd-24th, is now open, with more information on the official website.