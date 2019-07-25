Scenic Eclipse finally delivered ahead of inaugural journey

After a number of delays, Scenic Eclipse has been delivered by the Uljanik shipyard in Croatia.

Scenic Cruises confirmed the ship earlier departed the shipyard on its journey to Valletta, Malta for registration.

From there she will make a number of short stops before arriving in Reykjavik, Iceland, where she will commence operations of her first scheduled cruise.

ADVERTISEMENT

This inaugural voyage is a 13-day discovery sailing via Greenland and Eastern Canada before arriving in Quebec on August 27th.

“These final stages are significant highlights in any ship build,” said Scenic founder and chairman, Glen Moroney, “and particularly for a vessel of the technological sophistication of Scenic Eclipse.

“I’m very proud to say Scenic Eclipse has been successfully certified for passenger ship operations, has been officially registered, and we are now in the final stages of preparations for our inaugural voyage.”