Anjeanette Manuel promoted by Rixos to country public relations manager

Rixos Hotels Gulf has promoted Anjeanette Manuel to country public relations manager for all Rixos properties in the GCC. She will now oversee Rixos Hotels’ PR & Communications Strategy, initiate regional and wider activations and campaigns, organise international press visits and source media opportunities for the properties.

Before this role, she worked as the marketing manager for Rixos Premium Dubai, where she helped raise the brand’s presence in both the UAE and internationally.

Born and raised in Dubai, Manuel comes from a family of seasoned hoteliers and has been around the industry from a young age. Starting her career in hospitality at the age of 20 and with a total of eight years of experience, she has worked with a range of top luxurious hospitality brands such as One&Only Royal Mirage, Marriott International and Millennium Hotels & Resort. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and is an associate member of The Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Ali Ozbay, regional director of marketing & communications, said: “Rixos Hotels Gulf is passionate about growing and developing internal talents. Manuel is a prime example of what can be achieved through hard work. Her tenacity, positivity, and leadership qualities make her the perfect fit for this role. At Rixos Hotels Gulf, she has the opportunity to grow even further along with the brand. Her outside-the-box-thinking and dynamic approach align superbly with the Rixos Hotels’ ethos, and we wish her luck in this new position.”

