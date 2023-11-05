RezLive.Com to Showcase Innovations at World Travel Market London 2023

RezLive.com is excited to announce its participation in this year’s highly anticipated World Travel Market (WTM) in London. The event, scheduled from 6-8, Nov,2023 will provide an excellent platform for industry professionals to witness our latest offerings at Booth No. N10-401.

One of the key highlights at our booth will be the unveiling of Rez.Tez, the dynamic XML distribution arm of Travel Designer Group’s leading platform, RezLive.com. Rez.Tez aims to revolutionize the distribution landscape and empower travel partners with a seamless, lightest, and fastest solution for XML distribution.

Moreover, Travel Designer Group proudly welcomes Ms. Denise Atikson, a seasoned professional with a proven track record in the travel and distribution industry. Ms. Denise (VP-Online Distribution) will be leading the charge in Online Distribution through Rez.Tez, ensuring that our partners benefit from cutting-edge distribution strategies and industry best practices.

“We are thrilled to be a part of WTM London 2023 and to introduce Rez.Tez to the travel community,” said Jaal Shah, Group Managing Director at Travel Designer Group. “With the addition of Ms. Denise to our team, we are confident in our ability to further elevate our distribution capabilities and provide unparalleled value to our partners.”

To learn more about our offerings and to meet our team, we invite you to visit us at Booth No. N10-401 during WTM London 2023. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore how RezLive.com is shaping the future of travel distribution.