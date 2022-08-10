Radisson resort plaza skiathos opens in the Sporades islands

Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos is located on the beautiful south coast of Skiathos, overlooking the Aegean Sea and Kanapitsa beach. Skiathos, the westernmost of the Sporades islands, is known for its stunning coastline of more than 60 beaches with soft sand and clear blue waters, as well as sea caves, impressive rock formations, and hiking trails on the tree-covered hills along the north shore made famous as the location for the filming of Mamma Mia. The island’s Byzantine churches and monasteries, Venetian-style Bourtzi fortress, and Papadiamantis House with its typical architecture are important parts of the island’s rich history.

The resort’s 84 rooms and suites are decorated in a modern, minimalist style, and most of them offer views of the hotel pool or the sea. Private balconies or terraces are available in select rooms, and the resort’s biggest suites feature private whirlpools for ultimate privacy and relaxation. The resort is ideally suited for weddings with its own on-site orthodox chapel and versatile outdoor pool area that offers receptions with stunning views.

The main all-day dining restaurant celebrates Greek and Mediterranean flavors on its lunch and dinner menus. The poolside bar offers breakfast treats and late-night snacks as well as a wide selection of drinks and an extensive wine list. For guests looking to keep up their fitness routine, a well-equipped gym is available.

“We are excited to offer our guests a fantastic resort experience on the beautiful island of Skiathos, as we continue to expand our Greek resort portfolio. Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos allows guests to switch off and relax surrounded by stunning natural beauty,” says Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President at Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos is Radisson Hotel Group’s latest island resort to open in the Greek islands, following the opening of Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos earlier this year, and Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini, which started to welcome guests in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/brand/radisson