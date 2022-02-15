Aeromexico to relaunch London connection in April

Aeromexico will resume operations to London from Mexico City as of April 1st with five weekly flights.

With the airline using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the move represents a monthly offer of more than 9,000 seats.

Aeromexico has been operating to London since 2012, and the United Kingdom is one of the most relevant global investors for Mexico and an important source of visitors.

Customers traveling from London to Mexico City can connect with more than 42 destinations operated by the airline within the country.

Giancarlo Mulinelli, senior vice president of global sales, commented: “We celebrate our return to London Heathrow International Airport, which is one of our customers’ preferred routes for business and leisure travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We resume service with our best airplanes, and we are sure that we will continue connecting Mexico with Europe offering the best service and the highest health and hygiene protocols.”

Aeromexico connects Europe with six direct routes from London, Madrid, Amsterdam, and Paris to Mexico City, as well as from Madrid to Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Thus, the company adds more than 330 flights with an offer of almost 90,000 seats per month.

Heathrow chief commercial officer, Ross Baker, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aeromexico back to Heathrow so that our passengers can get back to visiting the fantastic destinations Mexico has to offer.

“With travel restrictions easing and the airline resuming five flights a week to Mexico City, passengers now have more choice and businesses can go back to developing stronger trade links with one of the largest emerging markets in the world.”