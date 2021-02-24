Radisson Blu Hotel welcomes Jeeves to Zurich

Jeeves, a new robot assistant rolled out at Radisson Blu Hotel at Zurich, has been well-received by guests.

The device ensures all deliveries and daily tasks are completed in a safe, efficient and secure manner.

“The choice of Jeeves Service Robot by Radisson Hotel Group, highlights the increasing relevance of digital transformation and innovation in the day-to-day-operations of the international hotel industry” said Daniel Twerenbold, general manager of the hotel.

“When I saw Jeeves for the first time in a video, it convinced me immediately that with its technical capabilities, the robot could support our guest services and operations team very well.

“We are very pleased to be working with Jeeves with immediate effect and to offer our guests an exclusive, contactless, and secure standard of service.”

To ensure that Jeeves can independently reach all 330 rooms and suites of the Radisson Blu Hotel Zurich Airport, the automated elevator control of the Schindler brand has been upgraded.

Thanks to innovative cloud technology, the lifts now communicate directly with the robot for the first time, thus ensuring smooth transport to all floors.

“Together with Robotise and Schindler, we see ourselves as innovation drivers, and I am very excited for this joint project,” continued Twerenbold.

The installation of the Jeeves Service Robot marks the Munich-based technology company’s first international project and paves the way for further expansion abroad.