Belmond appoints Bieberach to global development role

Belmond announced the appointment of Karl Bieberach to the role of senior vice president of global development.

Set to begin his new role on March 22nd, he will be responsible for the global expansion of a portfolio which spans hotels, trains, river barges and safaris.

Prior to joining Belmond, he served as chief development officer at Rosewood Hotel Group.

Bieberach brings 25 years of experience to Belmond following a successful career in a variety of senior roles at well-renowned hospitality brands including Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Marriott International and HVS International.

Having worked extensively in almost all corners of the world, he has evaluated or transacted nearly 500 deals globally.

Roeland Vos, chief executive of Belmond, said: “Already at the forefront of luxury, Belmond has a renewed and ambitious strategy that will position us as the leading provider of incomparable genuine travel experiences.

“Part of this strategy is our commitment to finding unique assets in remarkable locations that will further expand our collection of one-of-a-kind offerings to today’s discerning travellers.

“Karl has an excellent track record and proven ability to grow well-respected hospitality brands.

“With his wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, he will play an instrumental role in strategically growing the company’s footprint through property acquisitions and new management agreements.”

Belmond is now part of the luxury group LVMH.