Travelport unveils end-to-end brand refresh

Worldwide travel retail platform, Travelport, has launched a new visual identity, which has been created as part of the first ever end-to-end rebrand of the company.

“Travelport has transformed,” said Greg Webb, chief executive of Travelport.

“We are now fully focused on what we do best – connecting buyers and sellers that share our passion for delivering exceptional travel experiences.

“We are also embracing our strengths – our agility, our independence and our ability to make the bold long-term decisions needed to simplify travel’s complex ecosystem.

“Our new brand reflects all this – who we’ve become, through our investments in the right people, products and technology and our vision for the future, as we get ready for a year of significant advances for Travelport.

“We’re proud to show it to the world today and are looking forward to following it up very soon with the launch our next-generation platform, which will change the game in travel retailing.”

Travelport’s rebrand was overseen by Webb and chief marketing officer, Jen Catto, who joined the company in September.

“This is a holistic rebrand”, said Catto.

“While we’ve kept the essence of what makes Travelport great, we’ve refined our vision, what we stand for, how we act, how we look and how we market our business.

“Most importantly, this is a new promise we’re making to our customers; we’ll work harder for you than anyone else to build a better, simpler and smarter future for travel retailing.”