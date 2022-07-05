Radisson signs new upscale Vietnam resort

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its portfolio in Vietnam with the signing of a brand-new upscale resort in Mui Ne, the popular beachside destination on the country’s stunning, sun-soaked southeast coast, just a short drive from Ho Chi Minh City.

Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023, Radisson Resort Mui Ne is nestled on Suoi Nuoc Beach, one of the area’s most outstanding stretches of seafront, with direct access to the soft sand and sparkling sea. Unlike many other beaches along the coastline, this pristine paradise is perfect for swimming, so guests can stroll, splash and soak up the tropical sun throughout the day.

The hotel will feature 128 contemporary rooms and suites, all equipped with comfortable bedding, refreshing bathrooms and modern amenities. Options range from stylish 32sqm Standard Rooms to spacious 45sqm Superior Rooms, and guests seeking a luxurious vacation can opt for the 108sqm Villas, which are nestled amid landscaped gardens and palm trees, just steps from the shore.

During their stay, guests can plunge into the sparkling outdoor pool, work out in the fitness center, or soothe their senses at the spa, while the kid’s club and games area will entertain the young ones. The resort will also feature a vibrant all-day dining restaurant, a café to grab light refreshments throughout the day, and the Sunset Bar that provides the perfect setting for delightful cocktails at the end of the day and into the night.

Radisson Resort Mui Ne is also set to become an attractive option for event planners, with a 260sqm conference room and a 160sqm multi-purpose room catering for corporate meetings and social events, while the pristine beach creates an enchanting setting for weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Radisson Resort Mui Ne. This impressive new resort will provide a wide range of facilities to cater to every type of traveler, from couples seeking a romantic retreat to fun-filled family vacations, seafront events and more. I look forward to this partnership with Truong Hai Services and Tourism LLC with Radisson Hotel Group to bring this outstanding new resort to life,” said David Nguyen, Managing Director, Indochina and Strategic Partnerships, SE Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Mui Ne has always been a popular destination for Vietnamese travelers, and we are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to introduce the Radisson brand to the region. We expect Radisson Resort Mui Ne to command a strong mix of domestic and international guests, including leisure and corporate travelers, enabled by Radisson’s strong global network,” said Ms. Nguyen Mai Ngoc, Chairwoman, Truong Hai Services and Tourism LLC.

Overlooking the ocean in Vietnam’s Binh Thuan province, Mui Ne was traditionally known as a quiet weekend destination, blessed with palm-lined sandy beaches and quaint fishing villages. Visitors can enjoy water sports such as kite surfing, paddle boarding and surfing, while the spectacular red and white sand dunes create extraordinary settings for activities such as quad biking and sand boarding. Just a short drive from Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam’s main international airport, this is a compelling destination for local and overseas visitors alike. With a new highway connecting to Phan Thiet scheduled to open by the end of 2022, Radisson Resort Mui Ne will soon become even more accessible.