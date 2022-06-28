Radisson opens upscale Istanbul hotel

Radisson Hotel Istanbul, Harbiye features 90 comfortable rooms and suites. Most of the hotel’s superior and premium rooms offer guests sea-view balconies overlooking the glistening Bosphorus and guest can enjoy a relaxing design and modern facilities in addition to the city vistas. Free Wi-Fi, work desks, rain showers and individual room climate control are just some of the features that make each room memorable. Nearby historic and cultural sites including the Atatürk Cultural Center, the Dolmabahçe Palace, and the recently opened Galataport Istanbul offer a breathing, amazing environment for culture and arts, shopping and dining.

A stone’s throw from the hotel, guests can discover the vibrant and modern entertainment complex, Taksim Square, which boasts a variety of restaurants and shops and where numerous parades and celebrations take place throughout the year. The renovated Atatürk Cultural Center is a key local point of Taksim Square and is home to Istanbul’s Opera House, the Theater Hall, the National Library, and AKM Gallery, a dream for art lovers and considered the beating heart of Istanbul’s art scene. Several of Istanbul’s most iconic and popular cultural destinations such as the Topkapı Palace Museum, the Hagia Sophia, and the bustling Grand Bazaar are all within easy access to the hotel. For those looking to do a spot of shopping, İstiklal Street, one of the most famous shopping avenues in Istanbul, is also a less than ten-minute walk away from the hotel.

After exploring the sights of Istanbul, guests can enjoy the Turkuaz restaurant for a delightful à la carte dining experience where guests can try local Turkish flavors and a selection of international cuisine. After a busy day, guests can also unwind with a hot drink in the privacy of their room or relax in the hotel’s spa, featuring a Turkish bath, sauna, and steam bath. Radisson Hotel Istanbul, Harbiye also has two meeting rooms with stylish and functional spaces for meetings up to 25 people which feature the latest audiovisual technology, including high speed Wi-Fi, a sound system and LCD projector.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says; “We are excited to welcome another Radisson branded hotel in the heart of Istanbul. We remain strongly committed to cementing our leading position in Istanbul with both leisure and business destinations across the country. We have established clear objectives to reach over 50 hotels in operation and under development by 2023 and we are accelerating our growth accordingly.’’

Vefa Çelik General Manager of Radisson Hotel Istanbul, Harbiye says; ”We are very pleased with the cooperation with Radisson Hotel Group. Turkey is aiming for 42 million tourists and 35 billion U.S. dollars in tourism income for 2022, Radisson Hotel Group is in a prime position to offer guests a diverse guest experience to create memorable moments and we believe that our guests will enjoy exploring this unique and historical city with us.’’

