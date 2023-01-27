Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Qatar Duty Free Announce a World First

In an industry first, from today members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club (QRPC) will be able to collect and spend Avios at almost 200 outlets at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in partnership with Qatar Duty Free (QDF).

In another innovation, passengers at all departure points will be rewarded with Avios points upon check in which will be credited up to 120 minutes before flights departure.

This will allow members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club to then collect and spend Avios at the World’s Best Airport as part of their journey. Avios can be used in an expansive list of luxury fashion outlets and world-class dining options at the HIA, which has recently launched a major expansion which features a luxury shopping hub “ORCHARD” set in a tropical garden which includes one-of-a-kind brand offerings.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated: “We have enhanced and upgraded our redemption options for our loyalty members and we are enabling access to a truly unique airport shopping and dining experience. A first in the world initiative, this demonstrates our commitment for going the extra mile when enhancing the quality of our offerings by providing members with a seamless experience. We encourage everyone travelling through HIA to avail themselves of this experience and opportunity as there has never been an easier way to collect and spend Avios.”

Avios is the reward currency of Qatar Airways Privilege Club and preferred currency of the Airline offering its most regular flyers extraordinary payment products. Avios can be used in conjunction with cash offering a part payment option. Avios are collected when members or their nominated family members fly with Qatar Airways, oneworld airlines, plus QR’s airline partners. Avios can also be collected with more than 100 global partners and co-branded payment cards. Avios can be spent in multiple ways and the most recent enhancement is shopping and dinning at Qatar Duty Free.