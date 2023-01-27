Dubai’s Newest Dining Hotspot Ling Ling Officially Opens Its Doors At Atlantis The Royal

Melissa Wood Tepperberg, Co-Founder at Tao Group, Noah Teppererg, Chris Ivery, Jason Strauss and Ellen Pompeo attend the Ling Ling Opening during the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend

Earlier this week, Co-CEO’s of Tao Group Hospitality, Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg were joined by celebrity friends and special guests during Atlantis The Royal’s Grand Reveal weekend for the launch of Dubai’s newest and most stylish destination dining and ultra lounge experience, Ling Ling

The glamorous Grand Opening event was attended by the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Ashley Park, Bar Refaeli, Trey Songz, Amir Khan, Jonathan Cheban, Fat Joe, and Caroline Stanbury. The VIP invitees were some of the first to revel in Ling Ling’s unique dining experience.

Following the star-studded soiree, Ling Ling will open its doors to guests from 10 February 2023. The brainchild of global hospitality company Tao Group Hospitality, Ling Ling features contemporary Asian cuisine meant to be shared, coupled with an extensive beverage menu, soaring views, and an eclectic, high-energy soundtrack.

Located in the crown of Atlantis The Royal, the world’s most ultra-luxury entertainment resort, Ling Ling overlooks the resort’s expansive Skypool, Cloud 22, with soaring views of the glittering Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. Upon arrival, guests are whisked up to the 22nd and 23rd floors via two private elevators, where they are invited to explore the venue via several unique and communal experiences. Creative cocktails can be enjoyed in the expansive marble-rich bar, or guests can embark on a culinary journey in one of two dining lounges, as well as a spacious terrace, promising soaring views of the Palm Island. The venue also features an elegant 12-seater private dining room, as well as a discreet Ultra Lounge nestled in the heart of the venue, designed to offer guests a more intimate and exclusive bar and nightlife experience.

Already boasting three international locations in Oslo, Marrakesh, and Mexico City, Ling Ling was initially born as the lounge area within the first Hakkasan in central London. Featuring lower tables, a relaxed atmosphere, energetic music, award-winning drinks, and a space designed for socializing, Ling Ling in London quickly became a space to see and be seen. Following its fame as a tucked-away bar, in 2016 the Ling Ling brand expanded as a stand-alone concept at Mandarin Oriental, Marrakesh. Designed by Parisian duo Gilles & Boissier, signature Ling Ling interiors include lush greenery, vibrant artwork, soaring views, and spacious outdoor terraces.

A destination dining contemporary Asian restaurant, Ling Ling encourages guests to discover and explore cuisine differently. Inspired by izakaya, where food accompanies drinks (rather than the other way around), cocktails are at the heart of the experience with an intriguing and evolving menu. Ling Ling’s culinary highlights fuse Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean influences without leaving aside the Cantonese origins of Hakkasan that are present in every course. Helmed by Tao Group Hospitality’s Chief Culinary Officer, Ralph Scamardella, the menu was created by Steven Nguyen (Ling Ling Chef de Cuisine) and includes signature dishes; Australian Lobster Pad Thai, Tea Smoked Duck Kueh Pie Tee, 24k Gold A5 Wagyu & Lobster Maki Sushi Rolls along with signature desserts; Coconut in Paradise and Warm Chocolate Hazelnut Moelleux.

Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President, and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai comments: “Ling Ling Dubai marks our second venture with renowned global operators Tao Group Hospitality, and following the incredible success of Hakkasan Dubai, we look forward to delivering another world-class dining and entertainment concept to our vibrant city. Atlantis Dubai is continuously evolving to deliver world-class experiences, and the addition of a sophisticated culinary and nightlife concept such as Ling Ling will further enhance our positioning as the leading culinary and entertainment destination in the region”.

A global leader in premium hospitality, Tao Group Hospitality operates more than 70 branded locations in over 20 markets. From best-in-class cuisine, including Michelin-starred restaurants, to award-winning nightlife and world-renowned daylife, venues include the likes of TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, and Wet Republic.

In recent years, Atlantis Dubai has built an outstanding reputation as the region’s leading culinary destination. Having won several Michelin stars and Gault&Millau toques in 2022 and welcoming some of the world’s leading chefs for collaborations, the resort is a global leader in the culinary space. With the opening of Atlantis the Royal, 2023 will also see the additions of world-class concepts from José Andrés, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, and Heston Blumenthal, who will bring his Michelin star concept Dinner by Heston Blumenthal to Dubai, along with a debut bar concept called Resonance.

Ling Ling will open its doors on 10 February 2023, every day from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am (until 3:00 am, Thursday to Saturday). For reservations, please visit https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/dining/ling-ling. 21+. For the latest updates, stay tuned @linglingdubai.