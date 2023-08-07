Preferred Hotels and Resorts Adds 14 New Properties to Its Global Portfolio

Preferred Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand representing more than 650 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, is pleased to announce the addition of 14 new member properties, which includes more than five openings, to its global portfolio between April 1 and June 30 this year. Ranging from a new design-centric boutique in central São Paulo to a chic urban retreat in London’s financial district, each of these distinct and independent luxury hotels present personalized and authentic experiences designed to inspire and guide travelers as they explore the globe.

Highlights include:

The Hotel Maria (Helsinki, Finland)– Legend Collection: This ultra-luxurious property will redefine modern Nordic hospitality in Helsinki when it launches in December in the prestigious residential area of Kruununhaka – a 10-minute stroll from the city center and the Presidential Palace and Senate Square. Made up of four buildings built between 1885 and 1930, The Hotel Maria will delight travelers with 117 best-in-class guestrooms and 38 suites – twice as big as the average in Finland – and The Maria Wellness Club with a separate spa and deluxe fitness center. Culinary offerings include Nordic and international dishes at The Garden Terrace, cocktails and live music at Bar Maria, and elevated fine dining at signature restaurant, Lilja.

Pulso Hotel (São Paulo, Brazil) – L.V.X. Collection: Set to debut in September 2023 in the heart of São Paulo’s financial district, the ultra-modern Pulso Hotel will deliver a sophisticated, urban oasis anchored by contemporary art, dining, and design in South America’s most populous city. With its combination of warm woods, soaring glass windows, and curated collection of unique artwork displayed throughout the property, guests will enjoy 57 stylish guestrooms and suites offering stunning city views and a range of elevated amenities, including a Parisian-Brazilian fusion restaurant, L’Occitane au Brésil SPA, heated pool, gym and wellness center.

Hotel Saint (London, U.K.) – Lifestyle Collection: Set within the heart of London’s financial district, and in the original square mile of the city founded nearly 2,000 years ago, Hotel Saint is conveniently located just steps from the Tower of London, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and other iconic city landmarks. At the crossroads of some of the most vibrant and historic neighborhoods, the hotel is comprised of 267 contemporary guestrooms and suites, many with skyline views. Guests benefit from an array of on-site amenities including a rooftop bar on the 14th floor offering craft cocktails and picture-perfect skyline views; a gym outfitted with best-in-class cardio and resistance equipment; and VQ restaurant serving traditional British dishes.

Wynn Palace Cotai (Macau, China) – Legend Collection: Conveniently located in Cotai and renowned for its large-scale floral sculptures and extraordinarily rare art pieces, the 28-story luxury hotel presents the architectural grandeur of a palace, extending 1,706 exquisitely furnished rooms, suites, and villas, and a variety of multi-sensory experiences – including five award-winning signature restaurants, nine casual restaurants and a bar, where the flavors of East and West are masterfully created to showcase Macau as a UNESCO-designated “Creative City of Gastronomy”. Additional highlights include a unique SkyCab above the dazzling Performance Lake; meeting and convention venues; the tranquil Spa at Wynn Palace; and Wynn Esplanade, showcasing the world’s leading luxury retail brands.

EPIC SANA Marquês Hotel (Lisbon, Portugal) – L.V.X. Collection: Perched in the picturesque hills of Lisbon and centrally located in the heart of the Portuguese capital next to Marquês de Pombal Square, EPIC SANA Marquês presents a chic and sophisticated retreat with 341 rooms, 37 suites, one presidential suite, and stunning views over the city’s historic architecture and most emblematic sights. Offering a vibrant mix of both elegance and comfort within the city center, the trendy boutique extends multiple dining options and amenities, including three restaurants, two bars, and bakery, a 7,534 square-foot AYANNA Wellness & Spa, and Sky Pool Lounge.

Other member properties to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio from April 1 through June 30, 2023, include:

-The BoTree (London, U.K.) – Legend Collection

-Only YOU Hotel Valencia (Valencia, Spain) – L.V.X. Collection

-Only YOU Boutique Hotel Madrid (Madrid, Spain) – L.V.X. Collection

-Tangla Hotel Brussels (Brussels, Belgium) – Lifestyle Collection

-Wynn Macau and Encore (Macau, China) – Legend CollectionMilano Verticale UNA Esperienze (Milano, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection

-Principi di Piemonte UNA Esperienze (Torino, Italy) – L.V.X. Collection

-The Retreat, Links and Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch (Seneca, Oregon, United States) – Lifestyle Collection

-Pendry Newport Beach (Newport Beach, California, United States) – L.V.X. Collection

Each of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with more than 4.5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Elite status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at more than 650 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.

For stays at any of the spotlighted new member hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Preferred brand website. Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.