InterContinental Phuket Resort becomes the first branded property in Thailand, to join Virtuoso®

InterContinental Phuket Resort, the first InterContinental branded property in Thailand to be partnered with Virtuoso, guests can be even more confident of experiencing greater comfort, care and personalisation during their stay.

From elegant suites to private pool villas, each room is designed to provide relaxation and indulgence. With seven themed restaurants, guests can embark on a gastronomic journey, savouring flavours that celebrate the best of Thai and international cuisines. From the captivating location and discreet service, to enriching local experiences and cultural immersion, guests can expect an unforgettable stay.

Our commitment to exceptional service sets us apart from the rest. The team members at InterContinental Phuket Resort anticipate guest needs and deliver seamless hospitality that exceeds expectations.



“At InterContinental Phuket Resort, we have always been committed to providing our guests with an exceptional, personalized and memorable vacation experience” said Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort. “Our partnership with Virtuoso reaffirms our dedication to excellence and showcases our ability to deliver discreet service, luxurious accommodations, and unparalleled guest experiences.”

This partnership with Virtuoso further enhances InterContinental Phuket Resort’s position as a premier luxury resort destination in the tropical paradise of Phuket and enhances its relationships with the world’s leading travel agencies and independent luxury travel advisors.

For more information about InterContinental Phuket Resort, please visit phuket.intercontinental.com.

