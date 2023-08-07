JAL Group Launches ‘Sustainable Challenge Flights’ Towards Net Zero Emissions

The JAL Group is pleased to announce another challenge towards a sustainable future, “Sustainable Challenge Flights” on the JL6 flights from Tokyo (Haneda) to New York, from September 14th to 20th, under the slogan “A sustainable future together”. This is the second phase of our sustainable challenge flights following the successful Tokyo (Haneda) to Okinawa (Naha) charter flight last November.

The JAL Group aims to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 and to replace 10% of its total fuel load with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2030. On these flights, approximately 11% of the total fuel load will be replaced with SAF, and carbon credits will be used to achieve net zero CO2 emissions. Customers will also experience initiatives to reduce environmental impact through the effective use of resources, improvement of accessibility, DEI, and regional revitalization.

The SDG Summit, held every four years, will take place this year at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from September 18th to 19th. In conjunction with this event, JAL has arranged special flights to offer an immersive experience of “Travel to a Sustainable Future” to the participants of the Summit and to our customers visiting New York during this period. JAL’s Sustainability Advisor, Professor Norichika Kanie of Keio University Graduate School, will act as the navigator for these flights, introducing the flights’ sustainable initiatives through inflight entertainment and providing customers with opportunities to engage in thoughtful discussions with JAL.

The JAL Group is committed to collaboratively working with our customers and local communities to achieve a sustainable society by making every flight sustainable toward achieving the SDGs by 2030 and realizing “JAL Vision 2030”.

In order to achieve net zero CO2 emissions, it is essential to domestically produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which is expected to be in short supply worldwide. Accelerating technological development, production, distribution, and use of SAF, in collaboration with all stakeholders involved in air transportation, becomes imperative. To address these issues, JAL is partnering with the FRY to FLY Project – an initiative promoted by approximately 30 companies dedicated to realizing a decarbonized society through domestic resource recycling. Together, aiming to promote and raise awareness about domestically produced SAF, crucial for sustainable future travel. This collaborative effort will harness the collective wisdom and resources of numerous companies and industries, driving us closer to our goal.

Available services:

–Effective use of limited resources

In an effort to promote a recycling-oriented society, a number of services are offered that use sustainable materials on our regular flights. Customers on these flights can enjoy even more environmentally friendly desserts and amenities.

–Accessibility

All our customers can enjoy their trip with peace of mind as guidance is provided at special assistance counters at the airport and the cabin attendants offer hospitality with in-house accessibility-related certifications on board.

–DEI

Aiming to build a society where everyone can shine, artwork drawn by artists with intellectual disabilities contracted by Heralbony Inc. is featured on the sleeves (paper strips) of inflight meals served in economy class. During this period, staff from various backgrounds will be on hand to welcome customers.

–Regional revitalization

Customers on these flights have the opportunity to enjoy local products from various regions of Japan through inflight meals and inflight shopping. In addition, customers can experience the charms of various regions of Japan through conversations with cabin attendants wearing the “JAL TODOFUKEN BADGE (badges to show connection with Japanese prefectures)” worn on domestic flights.

Details of these flights will be announced on our corporate website

(https://www.jal.com/en/sustainability/flight/2023/). Please join us again this year for an advance experience of richer and prouder air travel that will lead us into the future.