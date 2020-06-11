Preferred Hotel Group acquires Beyond Green Travel

Preferred Hotel Group has acquired Beyond Green Travel, a provider of sustainable tourism services and consulting, founded by global sustainability expert Costas Christ.

Finalised earlier this year, the deal is the first acquisition by the Ueberroth Family since they purchased Preferred Hotel Group in 2004.

Preferred also currently owns Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide and PHG Consulting.

The latest deal represents the next step in chief executive Lindsey Ueberroth’s strategic vision to enhance the company’s portfolio in making travel a positive force for people and the planet.

“As we look ahead to the future of travel, particularly during this period of economic recovery, we believe more than ever that the time is now to take sustainable tourism to the next level,” said Ueberroth.

“Working alongside Costas and his team, we are excited to create a sustainable tourism platform that will enable our brand promise of ‘Believe in Travel’ to help our destination and hospitality clients infuse genuine, holistic, and inspiring sustainability best practices into their daily operations and overall ethos.”

The acquisition expands the suite of destination stewardship services offered by Beyond Green Travel through a unique partnership with PHG Consulting, Preferred’s global travel and tourism marketing and consulting agency.

“We are at a transformative crossroads in the history of modern travel, where the need for economic recovery and social change align directly with the core values of sustainable tourism, including a commitment to diversity, equality, and the wellbeing of local communities, environmentally friendly practice, and support for the protection of cultural and natural heritage that are changing the travel and tourism industry for the better,” said Costas Christ, who remains president of Beyond Green Travel.

Christ and the Beyond Green Travel team have been helping to lead the global sustainable tourism movement for more than 20 year.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.