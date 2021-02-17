Pop-up viewing platform to transform Marble Arch this summer

Marble Arch will have a slightly different look this summer as a 25-metre-high grass-covered pop-up viewing platform will be constructed adjacent to the Grade 1 listed national monument.

It will give visitors a view of some of the capital’s most renowned locations.

Marble Arch Hill has been launched by Westminster City Council, in conjunction with Marble Arch London BID, and will run for six months from the summer to autumn.

The initiative is part of the council’s new Oxford Street District (OSD) framework, developed with key strategic partners, to provide a shot in the arm for central London as it looks to recover from the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

The viewing platform will offer the public a chance to look at the capital from angles they may never have witnessed before and take in unique views of Hyde Park, Oxford Street, Mayfair, Marylebone and Park Lane, as well as the bustling Edgware Road and Connaught Village with its mix of restaurants and boutique shops.

Visitors will need to book in advance before climbing the attraction which will also feature a hall inside the structure that will be used for events and exhibitions.

Marble Arch London BID is supporting this unique and creative initiative, as part of its continued efforts as a champion for business in this vibrant, diverse district in the heart of London.

Marble Arch Hill hopes to attract up to 200,000 people, many of which will be considering weekend trips to London, once lockdown restrictions are eased, as they look to take in all the sights and sounds the capital has to offer.

Kay Buxton, chief executive, Marble Arch London BID, comments: “We are proud to be working with Westminster City Council to create a truly unique and once in a lifetime opportunity to see London from a completely new perspective.

“Marble Arch Hill is a clarion call to the recovery of London’s hospitality and leisure sector, in an enduring, world-renowned destination.

“We hope that once visitors and tourists are able to return, that they take advantage of this spectacular attraction and whilst here, book a stay at one of the fantastic hotels located in the area and enjoy the excellent mix of restaurants, cafes and bars we have on offer.”

