Norwegian cancels all sailings until June

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has cancelled all sailings until at least the end of May as the cruise sector struggles to battle back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision impacts on trips from all brands controlled by the company, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Norwegian said it continued to work with the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention in the Unites States to develop protocols for a return to sailing.

The cruise line said it would also continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on re asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.