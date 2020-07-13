Pointe at Palm Jumeirah welcomes Dubai Summer Surprises

The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah is all set for six weeks of family fun, dining offers and musical entertainment.

The showcase includes a stunning, three-night fireworks show – all in celebration of Dubai Summer Surprises 2020.

The waterfront destination – famed for its dramatic setting and diverse range of global cuisine – is serving up a feast of buy-one-get-one-free offers until July 18th.

Proceedings will be topped off by a spectacular, nightly fireworks from July 16th-18th.

The Pointe will also host a string of musical acts every Thursday, Friday and Saturday during DSS.

Highlights

Tuck in to two-for-one offers, discounted meals or special DSS menus at Icons, Le Pirate, Dine Nest, Hook & Crook, Argentina Grill, Reel Cinema, Kyo, Shrimp Shade and Bareburger.

The Pointe’s DSS weekend fireworks show is at 20:30 every night from July 16th-18th.

Social distancing policies, with limited parking spaces, are in place.

Book any restaurant at the Pointe for the best views.

Get down to the DSS sounds at the Pointe every evening until August 29th with musicians in the restaurants and along the promenade from 16:00-22:00.