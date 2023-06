Dubai has been confirmed as the host city for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) AGM 2024.

The emirate will welcome the event from June 2-4 next year.

Emirates will act as the host carrier for the industry-leading event.

The news was confirmed as the IATA AGM 2023 gets underway in Istanbul.

IATA chair of governors, Mehmet T. Nane, chairman of Pegasus Airlines, confirmed Dubai as the host on stage at the event.

More to follow