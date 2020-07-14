JA Resorts & Hotels certified safe by Dubai Tourism

JA Resorts & Hotels has received the #DubaiAssured Stamp following a health and safety verification process implemented in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing.

Created in partnership with the Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality, the stamp indicates that all currently open properties have adopted, and constantly maintain, all necessary precautionary measures and the highest safety standards and protocols.

JA The Resort Jebel Ali Beach Dubai, JA Hatta Fort Hotel Dubai, JA Oasis Beach Tower Dubai and the Manor by JA Dubai are all currently welcoming guests.

To go above and beyond in assuring guest safety - JA Resorts & Hotels has introduced a comprehensive programme of protection and prevention which maps the guest journey in each JA property from arrival to check-out, to ensure sanitization, social distancing and vigilant safety protocols.

The UAE properties have been awarded the Dubai Assured Stamp and the island properties of JA Enchanted Island Resort Seychelles and JA Manafaru Maldives are also following the directives of the respective Seychelles and Maldives governing bodies.

All nine JA Resorts & Hotels have also implemented the protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s #SafeTravels programme.

Safe Travels allows travellers to recognise governments and businesses around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols and has received the backing of the influential United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

JA Resorts chief executive, Anthony Ross, said: “Dubai has officially reopened for international tourists and already welcoming them and looking forward to more arrivals.

“The safety of our guests and our own team-members is our highest priority and both official stamps are testament to our commitment to their well-being.

“All of these processes have been integrated seamlessly into our day-to-day operations so that guests can fully relax and enjoy their holidays without disruption.”