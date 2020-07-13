Travelodge to reopen hundreds of hotels in UK

Travelodge has accelerated its hotel reopening programme, with a further 100 properties returning to market this week.

The company added it would continue to reopen around 100 hotels per week this month.

Last week the hotel chain - which survived a near death experience during lockdown - reopened 68 hotels across the country which kick started its programme.

The hotel chain which operates 573 hotels across the UK has also invested in a multi-million-pound Covid-19 safety and social distance programme called Travelodge Protect + which will feature in all of its reopened hotels.

During the lockdown, Travelodge kept 62 hotels open across the UK from Plymouth to Aberdeen to support critical workers, less vulnerable groups and local authorities.

Travelodge Protect+ has been developed by a dedicated cross functional hygiene strategy team and will become the way Travelodge operates going forward.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers back to our Travelodge hotels and excited to be reopening 100 hotels this week.

“With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called Travelodge Protect +.

“This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.”