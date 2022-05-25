Plans for the new Munich Marriott Hotel City West

Marriott International has announced plans for the new-build Munich Marriott Hotel City West. Located in Munich’s lively Westend district, the hotel is expected to feature 402 guest rooms and suites and almost 5,000 square meters of public space, including a state-of-the art conference center designed to accommodate large-scale meetings and events.

“We are eagerly anticipating the debut of the Munich Marriott Hotel City West,” said Satya Anand, President, Marriott International, Europe, Middle East and Africa. “This spectacular new-build hotel under the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 hotel brands, underscores our faith in the conference and events industry. The hotel’s modern residential design, combined with Marriott Hotels’ mission to help locals and travelers alike be inspired and stimulate new ideas, will no doubt make this hotel the prime place to meet in Munich.”

Destined to become one of the most sought-after conference hotels in Germany, planned facilities include 21 flexible meeting rooms, all equipped with the latest audio-visual technology, as well as a 1,000 square meter ballroom filled with natural daylight offering various configurations to suit all types of meetings and events. Offering the latest flexible event technology, the ballroom will feature hydraulic lifting platforms for high-profile product presentations while the brand’s signature ‘Greatroom’ lobby will be a stylish hub, serving as a social gathering place for day and night. Guests can expect an open layout featuring contemporary décor with spaces to relax, collaborate with colleagues in innovative work facilities or grab a night cap and some delicious gastronomy, all delivered with the welcoming Bavarian hospitality. In addition, the hotel is expected to include a spectacular roof terrace with panoramic views over the city and the Bavarian Alps, perfect for outdoor events or post-meeting drinks.

A landmark hotel for the city, the hotel’s design plans call for a spacious and modern interior, created by Studio Lux Berlin, and inspired by the Bavarian lifestyle. Designed with smart, innovative technology for today’s modern traveler, the hotel will offer tailored solutions for meetings and events that are as inventive as its guests.

Arnulf Damerau, Chairman, EuroAtlantic Group said, “With the Munich Marriott Hotel City West, Bavaria will soon have a new international landmark and one of the leading conference hotels in Europe. Our long-term vision of building Munich’s most modern and inspiring event hotel, complete with outstanding gastronomic offers, will soon become a reality.”

The Munich Marriott Hotel City West will be ideally located in the lively district of Westend, where historical sites, such as the Nymphenburg Castle, meet leading global technology companies and a wide range of restaurants, cafés, and bars. The main train station and the world-famous Theresienwiese are only a short distance away and the hotel will be well connected with the city’s public transport system.

The Munich Marriott Hotel City West is expected to complement Marriott Bonvoy’s existing portfolio of almost 100 hotels in Germany across six extraordinary hotel brands. It will be managed by Marriott International, and the property is owned by investment funds managed by EuroAtlantic Group.