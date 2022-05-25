JW Marriott Hotel Changsha debuted in China’s cultural hub

JW Marriott has expanded in China with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Changsha. Owned by Jianhongda Industrial Group of Hunan, the first JW Marriott property in Hunan province welcomes luxury travellers to an urban oasis with meaningful design, warm service, and a holistic approach to well-being, allowing them to take in the moment and be fully immersed in Changsha.

“We are thrilled to mark the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Changsha as part of our strategic brand expansion across key cities in central China,” said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “For discerning guests, JW Marriott creates immersive experiences through thoughtful design, impeccable service and a commitment to restorative travel and holistic wellbeing.”

The new JW Marriott Hotel Changsha is located in one of the city’s upscale neighborhoods and main thoroughfares, close to commercial, retail and attractions such as Xiang River and Orange Island. The nearest metro station is a five-minute walk away, making the rest of the city and surrounding regions easily accessible from the hotel. Changsha Huanghua International Airport and Changsha South Railway Station are approximately a half hour’s drive.

Designed by HBA Singapore, the hotel’s interior integrates the traditional aesthetics of the region with high-end modern touches. From the arrival lobby, guests are transported by lift to the 35th-floor Sky Lobby, which celebrates elements from Changsha’s historic architecture with soothing natural palettes and a quiet design language that finds expression in simple architectural lines.

JW Marriott Hotel Changsha features 287 guest rooms, including 14 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows that infuse the spaces with natural light and offer spectacular views of the historic Xiang River and the skyline of Changsha. Color palettes in the guest rooms echo the natural hues of the Sky Lobby. Pieces of original art recall the intriguing heritage and culture of Changsha, such as abstract paintings in shades of copper and royal blue that evoke the bold brush strokes of Chinese calligraphy from the 1,000-year-old Yuelu Academy, one of China’s most prestigious institutions of higher learning. All guest rooms offer the residential comforts of home, with thoughtful amenities such as the latest smart in-room technology, LCD HD TVs and sound insulation systems.

With a diverse selection of culinary experiences across three restaurants and two lounges, the hotel wants guests to feel nourished in body and revitalized in spirit as they explore the distinctive cuisine of south-central China and the surrounding regions. Signature restaurant Hao Yu offers popular local Xiang dishes, as well as Cantonese cuisine. Ginza Onodera from Tokyo brings Japanese teppanyaki to Changsha. All-day-dining restaurant Yun Kitchen delivers local specialties complemented by international dishes and live cooking stations. Located on the Sky Lobby level, the JW Lounge showcases seasonally inspired afternoon tea and crafted beverages, while the Executive Lounge is an exclusive space for leisure and business guests to marvel at the spectacular Changsha skyline over handcrafted cocktails and a light, healthy menu.

Throughout the hotel, guests are encouraged to celebrate being in the present and focus on experiencing the benefits of a holistic approach to living. The brand’s signature JW Garden grows fresh herbs and vegetables such as mint, rosemary, chili, and cherry tomato, all of which are showcased across the hotel’s menus. The brand’s Family by JW™ program welcomes families traveling with children with a dedicated kids’ area and kids’ menu, enabling generations to reconnect over shared fun and meaningful experiences. On the 33rd floor, guests can access a haven of wellness, comprising a 24-hour Fitness Center, an indoor heated pool with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the hotel’s dedicated spa with an extensive menu of treatments designed to promote blissful relaxation and rejuvenation of the mind and spirit.

The hotel offers dedicated venues for memorable weddings as well as other social and business gatherings, including a 650-square-meter pillar-free Grand Ballroom that accommodates more than 500 guests. The Grand Ballroom features a 64-square-meter LED screen, as well as an additional 229-square-meter exclusive foyer for receptions and event breakouts. A smaller ballroom, the Sixth Capital Junior Ballroom, with simulated soft natural lighting, is ideal for smaller events. A separate VIP room and five multi-functional Meeting Rooms featuring integrated conferencing technologies offer a highly customizable selection of venues for different events.

“As the first JW Marriott hotel in Hunan province, it is our privilege to welcome guests to experience the JW Marriott brand’s principles of mindfulness,” said Doug Ariza, General Manager, JW Marriott Hotel Changsha. “We are committed to providing our guests a destination for them to be present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized in spirit by offering purposeful programs and genuine service.”