Plan Your Winter Getaway to Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Breckenridge & more Before Pass Price Increase

Travelers who plan their winter trips in advance are in for great savings. Skiers and riders have until Labor Day (Sept. 4) to lock in an Epic Pass for the 2023/24 season before prices increase. Those who buy their pass now will also unlock early access to Vail Resorts’ Winter Getaway Sale and receive exclusive discounts on lodging.

Epic Pass products offer the best deal in skiing and riding, with unmatched value and access to the world’s best destination resorts and close-to-home ski areas, including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Stowe, and Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland.

Early Access to the Winter Getaway Sale

The Winter Getaway Sale will offer Epic Pass Holders an additional 20 percent off already discounted lodging rates for stays during the winter season. Running Aug. 24-Sept. 5 for Pass Holders and Aug. 29-Sept. 5 for public access, Epic Pass Holders will have access five days earlier to lock in their preferred winter lodging at a great rate across Vail Resorts’ portfolio of hotels, condos and premier vacation residences. Premier lodging options include:

Vail: The Lodge at Vail, a RockResort, The Arrabelle, a RockResort, The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort

Beaver Creek: The Osprey, a RockResort, The Pines, a RockResort

Breckenridge: One Ski Hill Place, a RockResort, Gravity Haus Breckenridge

Keystone: Keystone Lodge & Spa

Crested Butte: The Lodge at Mountaineer Square, The Grand Lodge Hotel & Suites, Plaza Condominiums

Park City: Grand Summit Hotel, a RockResort, Silverado Lodge, Sundial Lodge

Tahoe: Zalanta at Heavenly, Constellation Residences at Northstar

Whistler Blackcomb: Evolution, First Tracks, Legends

East Region: The Kaatskill Mountain Club and Liftside Pinnacle Condos in Hunter, NY; Grand Summit Resort and Mount Snow Condos in Mount Snow, VT; Jackson Gore Inn and Mountain Lodge in Okemo, VT; Highland Lodge and Alpine Lodge in Liberty, PA; Slopeside Hotel and Tyrol Chalets in Seven Springs in PA

Epic Pass Holders can book the Winter Getaway Sale by signing into their Epic Pass account, selecting the sale and searching for their lodging of choice across eligible mountain resorts. [1]

Epic Pass Holder Benefits

New this season, additional benefits of being an Epic Pass Holder will include access to Vail Resorts’ Mobile Pass on the new My Epic app. Guests will be able to store their pass directly on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free via Bluetooth® Low Energy technology. More information on the app will be shared ahead of the season.

With Epic Mountain Rewards Pass Holders can also save 20 percent on lodging, ski and snowboard group lessons, ski and snowboard rentals, and on-mountain food and beverage.

Eligible Pass Holders have the ability to purchase six additional discounted lift tickets each season to share with friends and family. Ski With a Friend Tickets offer Pass Holders discounted single day lift tickets at greater savings than the standard advanced lift ticket discount.

Pass Holders have access to easy monthly installments with Epic FlexPay, powered by Uplift, which enables payment via easy monthly installments with zero down payment and zero interest.[2]

All passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage, which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions.

2023/24 Season Access Details

Lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2023/24 season to preserve the guest experience for Pass Holders. Guests are encouraged to purchase their lift access in advance – whether that is a lift ticket online, season pass or Epic Day Pass. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows. Lift ticket availability will be visible on resort websites starting this week.

Epic Passes, including Epic Day Pass, and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited. There will also be no impact to guests who enroll in ski and snowboard lessons that include lift access, or to employee and dependent passes.

No resorts on the Epic Pass will require reservations, except for Telluride. Reservations will be available to book on the Epic Pass website.