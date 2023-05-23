Piggott takes up new sales role with APT

As part of its ongoing commitment to travel agents, river cruise and touring specialist, APT has announced the appointment of Holly Piggott to the newly created role of sales executive.

She will support an expanded sales team and key partners at the operator during a time of exciting growth.

Piggott has been part of the APT family since 2019, so brings a detailed understanding of the luxury APT and flexible, four-star Travelmarvel brands, their trade partners and customers to the role.

First joining the company as a reservations consultant, she has worked closely with the trade, handling their enquiries and helping agents to maximise sales opportunities.

Eager to develop within the business, Holly’s professionalism and attention to detail saw her promoted to after sales team leader, where she excelled in enhancing the customer experience, and developed a keen understanding of what is needed to deliver service of the highest standard.

