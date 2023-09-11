Winterton takes up new sales role with APT & Travelmarvel

Adding further weight to its recent sales team expansions, APT & Travelmarvel has welcomed cruise industry luminary David Winterton to its family.

Winterton will join the river cruise and touring operator for an initial six-month fixed term contract, with potential for an extended partnership, during which time he will help to drive forward an aggressive business strategy, in the newly created, consultative role of sales marketing lead.

He will report directly to Paul Melinis, APT & Travelmarvel managing director, for the UK & Europe, and Katie Elson, head of marketing transformation, supporting the executive team at an exciting time of growth.

Winterton will help to maximise opportunities surrounding a suite of new APT ships in Europe and Asia, and the creation of the operator’s largest ever agency sales team.

Winterton will draw on 35 years of industry experience as he helps to build awareness of the APT & Travelmarvel brands in the UK, an increasingly key strategic market for the Australian-owned company.

“We are delighted to welcome David Winterton to the APT & Travelmarvel family,” said Melinis.

“David’s contacts in the luxury cruise sector and understanding of the market are unparalleled, and his proven track record at elevating brands in this space make him the perfect addition to our team, as we drive our business forward at pace.”

Winterton has an encyclopaedic understanding of the industry.

Gaining experience at every level as he advanced his career, Winterton held early positions in retail sales for Co-op Travel, within the commercial team for homeworking group Future Travel, and gained 360-degree insight from vertically integrated tour operator, Tui.

For the last 12 years Winterton has specialised in cruise.

His most recent role was with the Scenic Group, where he was responsible for leading Emerald Cruises in the UK and worldwide (Europe, USA, Canada and Australia).

Winterton said: “I’ve always admired APT & Travelmarvel for being a forward-thinking, progressive company.

“Having spent time with Paul, Katie and the team, I’m very excited to join the team at such a pivotal time, with new ships launching in both Asia and Europe.”

For more information about APT & Travelmarvel, visit the official website.