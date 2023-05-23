Amadeus ecosystem approach to lead transformation of hospitality sector

Traveller expectations have changed over the past four years – the hospitality industry of 2023 is not that of 2019.

These expectations are catalysts for change as today, personalisation tops the agenda, with consumers seeking customizable offers when it comes to booking travel.

Flexible and sustainable journeys and the support of modern digital tools to remove the friction from travel are also high on the traveller wish list.

These are the findings of a new report – Catalysts for Change: Building the Hospitality Ecosystem of the Future – released today by Amadeus.

The news comes as travel continues to recover.

As of May 6th, Amadeus Demand360 data reveals on-the-books global hotel occupancy for June has reached 32 per cent, trending above the 2022 and 2021 figures for the same month and standing just three points behind occupancy levels seen in 2019.

At the same time, leading destinations – including Rome and Paris in Europe, as well as Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore in Asia – are all seeing occupancies for June this year ahead of the same month in 2019, illustrating a robust, global recovery.

Global hotel average daily rates (ADR) are also above pre-pandemic levels, standing at US$216 for June this year, compared to US$184 in the same month of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against this backdrop of growing numbers and high traveller expectations, the industry needs to be proactive and nimble in meeting evolving traveller needs.

Amadeus is positioned to lead the way, as it brings together content from hotels, mobility and travel protection into a single, unified whole.

This ecosystem approach enables travel providers and travel sellers to work together effectively – thus providing guests with memorable experiences while finding new ways to drive profitable demand and maximize industry growth.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, Hospitality, Amadeus comments: “The travel industry has long benefitted from collaboration, and we see a real opportunity in combining content from key travel providers across hotels, mobility, and travel insurance to better meet the requirements of the travellers of today.

“Travelers want more options; they want them to be tailored to their preferences and they want the process to be frictionless.”

He added: “To continue to drive demand across these sectors, providers need to be able to personalize their offering to maximize their revenues.

“For travel sellers, having access to this integrated content is a gamechanger.

At Amadeus, the traveller has always been at the heart of everything we do.

“An ecosystem approach will allow the industry to take steps towards the creation of end-to-end journeys that travellers want.”