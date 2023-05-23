Ampaw-Farr to offer IWTTF keynote address

The International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum (IWTTF) has announced that the keynote speaker for its forthcoming June conference will be Jaz Ampaw-Farr, Speaker of the Year 2022 at the Speaker Awards.

Ampaw-Farr is known to make audiences laugh, cry and “leave on a high”.

She talks from first-hand experience about the importance of being ‘Everyday Heroes’ to each other, encouraging us all to be ten per cent braver to help ourselves and those around us.

Ampaw-Farr speaks movingly and with great humour about her experiences overcoming personal tragedy and failure, including being fired from the Apprentice after week one.

Giles Hawke, chief executive of Cosmos, sponsors of the keynote session, said: “We are proud to be facilitating Jaz as the keynote speaker for IWTTF as part of our ongoing work with Women in Travel.

“Jaz’s resilience and ability to engage and resonate with audiences is incredibly powerful, and she does it with grace, humility and humour.

“She also speaks very eloquently on the impact and importance of having and being allies, something I have experienced myself as part of Women in Travel’s male allyship network, so she is the perfect fit for IWTTF’s consistently progressive and inspiring content on DEI.”

